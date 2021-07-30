Twitter has made it easier to share and discover live audio on Spaces

Share the joy













Twitter has updated its social audio feature—Spaces. The latest update has enabled easy sharing and discovering of live audio. Going forward, you will be able to compose a new tweet directly from the Space. This will then link to the audio chat and any hashtags that come with it.

Though, it was previously possible to compose new tweets while listening to a Space, being able to do that directly in the space will allow participants to tweet about the conversations more easily as it is happing.

While this may not get users excited as much as having a Spaces button, it does makes it easier to share Spaces. For the records, users are finding it difficult to use the social audio feature without a dedicated button.

In another update, Twitter has added “guest management” controls that allows you to easily view who is in a Space and who has requested permission to speak. This update, which is currently only available on iOS, will add some measure of organization to Spaces—especially for the host.

we learned in our research that people want to communicate & interact with each other both in & outside of Spaces. now on Andoid & iOS, you can tweet directly from the Space with its #hashtag readily available. stay tuned for handles to be added in the future pic.twitter.com/AmJltBG3n6 — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) July 29, 2021

Last month, the social media giant started testing a search feature for Spaces. That seems to have materialized now as Twitter has added a new search feature to the Spaces tab. Instead of just a curated list of active Spaces, you will be able to access search for Spaces by title or the name or the handle of the host.

In terms of userbase, Twitter has the edge over Clubhouse; its biggest rival when it comes to social audio. However, Clubhouse remains a popular name among millions of users probably because it pioneered the feature—sort of.

Lately, Clubhouse opened its app to every user—this was not the case a couple of weeks ago. The implication of this for Twitter is that Clubhouse could now see its userbase shoot up. That said, Twitter’s regular update of Spaces could start to bear fruits in a couple of months from now.

In June, Spaces, announced a new update—you can now click hashtags and @mentions in title. By this, conversations can now live beyond the Space.

The social audio feature, which was launched to give Clubhouse a run for the money, now makes it easy for anyone who could not join to contribute to a conversation.

What that means is that people can click on your unique hashtag, which then takes them outside the Spaces. It is a small, but useful feature for creators and influencers.

For those who could not join a conversation, clickable hashtag is an excellent addition to enable them offer their views on a given topic.

