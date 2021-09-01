Twitter has finally launched Super Follow

Share the joy













Twitter’s Super Follows feature has finally rolled out—it is a feature that lets you charge for subscription. As a creator, you can set your tweets to go out to Super Followers only, and the tweets will appear in the timeline of those subscribers only.

Super Follows is currently only available on iOS, and only to a limited group of users in the US. If you live in the US or Canada, you will be able to Super Follow accounts that are in the early test group. Creators can identify Super Followers by a badge that appears under their name when they reply to tweets.

Twitter is planning to expand to other markets in the coming weeks—with even more features on the card. Android and web users can also expect to take their turn soon as plans are underway to launch Super Follows on other versions.

As a Super Follow user, you can charge $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 a month, while earning can be as high as 97 percent of revenue generated from third-party fees until you reach a lifetime earnings of $50,000 across all Twitter monetization products. You can earn up to 80 percent of revenue after third-party fees, according to The Verge.

Interested people who currently do not have the Super Follows feature can apply for a waitlist under the monetization tab in the Twitter app. Some of the conditions that you will need to meet to be eligible for a Super Follow account include: minimum of 10,000 followers, you must have tweeted at least 25 times in the last 30 days, you must reside in the US, comply with Twitter’s Super Follows policy, and be at least 18 years old.

Following someone is cool but have you tried Super Following? Subscribe to your favorite creators on Twitter for access to a whole new world of Tweets.



The option to Super Follow select creators is rolling out today on iOS in the US and Canada, and to more of you soon! https://t.co/s2WVO5hVXN — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 1, 2021

A couple of weeks ago, Twitter started testing a dedicated tab for Super Follow. This was uncovered by a reliable reverse engineer Nima Owji per 9to5google.

The new Super Follow tab will be visible on your profile for those who offer paid subscription. It is important to note that tweets in the tab will only be available to those who are subscribed to the account. The upcoming tab will be available on both Twitter for mobile and web.

No official announcement has been made yet, and Twitter has also not confirmed if this will be rolled out anytime soon. It is however, believed that this tab along with a couple of other functionalities will be available before the end of the year.

