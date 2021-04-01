Twitter has added stickers to Fleets in new upgrade

Image Credit: The Verge

Twitter has added stickers to Fleets, which brings the feature almost at per with Snapchat. The social media giant announced this on Wednesday; bringing users more ways to express their feelings.

Fleets is Twitter’s own version of Stories, and was launched to engage users. Millions of users and influencers are already warming up to it; and probably explains why the upgrade.

“Your Fleets just got an upgrade.

“Now you can express yourself in the conversation with stickers. Add GIFs and Twemojis to a Fleet by tapping the icon, on Android and iOS.”

When making a Fleet, you will be able to add stickers by tapping the smiley face icon on the bottom row of your screen. This will enable you to have access to a collection of Twitter-made animated stickers and emoji or “Twemoji” as Twitter calls it. When you search for something in the search bar at the top of your screen, Twitter will pull up GIFs sourced from Giphy and Tenor.

Fleets was launched early in 2020 across various markets, but did not hit the global scene until November. The global launch was announced via the company’s official Twitter page. In the tweet, Twitter said Fleet is now accessible to everyone.

“Those new to Twitter found Fleets to be an easier way to share what’s on their mind. Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings.”

Fleets is not really different from Stories— first introduced by Snapchat, then improved upon by Instagram. You can share texts, respond to other people’s tweets, and post videos with similar background color—with all these disappearing within 24 hours just like you have with Instagram and Snapchat. To add more color and fun to Fleet, Twitter said it will be adding live broadcast and stickers sometime in the future.

In more Twitter news, the microblogging platform is reportedly planning to bring audio chat feature Spaces to the web. This could mean more worries for Clubhouse, and lots to look forward to for users. While Clubhouse has enjoyed some unusual growth in the last few months as a pioneer of an audio chat platform, the app now has a lot of work to do to ward off competition.

Per Social Media Today, the microblogging platform could soon add a desktop version of the feature that will make Spaces even more appealing to broadcasters; podcasters in particular. The format for the web version has more rooms to display the users within a Space. This is made possible by a simple prompt to join the Space from their PC.