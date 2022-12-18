Twitter goes tough on links in users’ bio

Share the joy

Twitter has announced a new set of rules that could affect link-sharing on the platform. The implication of not adhering to the new rules could lead to suspension.

In other words, Elon and his team are saying that linking out any competition social platform in any way, could lead to suspension—it is now against its policy.

According to Twitter Support:

“We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter.”

Apparently, Twitter sees those links as helping its competitors with free reach to their audience, and frowns at it. How this helps it to fight competition remains anyone’s guess.

“Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post.”

When it involves using Twitter’s API however, that is not affected, and any account doing such will not be suspended. When it involves sharing a link using a Twitter button, that will not be regarded as a violation.

“We recognize that certain social media platforms provide alternative experiences to Twitter, and allow users to post content to Twitter from these platforms. In general, any type of cross-posting to our platform is not in violation of this policy, even from the prohibited sites listed above.”

In other news, Twitter says it is working to extend its current 280 character limit to 4,000. That’s massive considering that the platform is only known for restricting users’ ability to tweet to just 280 characters. How this works I would not know, but it would probably transform the platform to a regular blog site in my opinion.

According to Paluzzi, the first 280 characters will be visible to everyone by default. This will then mean that anyone that wants to continue reading the rest of the tweets will have to click to do that.

Recall that Elon Musk had once tweeted back in November that the platform was working to expand the character limit of current tweets; though he did not give us a clue what the limit would be at the time.

In his tweet back then, Musk said: “Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots.”

If true, we are probably ack to the long blogger days when we were forced to read through long articles just to digest full stories. Twitter changed all that when it was launched, and brought out the creative ability in most of us.

