Twitter glitch seems to be restoring deleted tweets

Another day, another bug to worry about. Some Twitter users are reporting a new bug that seems to be restoring old deleted tweets and retweets.

This glitch has been reported by a number of users online, and will remain a source of concern for as long as it remains the case. Users are reporting that tweets deleted long time ago are resurfacing.

While it is not clear how badly this has affected some users, it remains to be seen for how long this would go one. For now, there is no real stats on the number of people affected, but it does leave a bad taste in the mouth that users have one more glitch to deal with.

While glitches have not become a regular feature in the new Twitter era, it does point to the fact that there might be bigger issues underneath.

Early this month, Twitter Desktop logged out users, and would not even let them log back in. The desktop version of the microblogging service logged out users without warning them.

The outage coincidentally occurred at a time reports were making the rounds that many of the legacy verified accounts whose blue checks were removed were getting them back just by editing their profiles. Perhaps, logging people out of their accounts might just be Twitter’s way of sorting that out.

A couple of days before that, Twitter gave its gold checkmark to a fake Disney account a couple of weeks ago. This is one in series of errors the company has made in the last couple of months; especially since it became the property of Elon Musk.

The error came while Twitter was trying to offer its free verification to top organizations. The gold checkmark was awarded in error to @DisneyJuniorUK, which has now been suspended.

After being awarded the gold checkmark, the account tweeted “this isn’t actually real right? someone fucking pinch me or something.”

As expected, the fake Disney account gained more followers from 1,400 to more than 4,700. The rise in the number of followers within that short time also indicated that verified accounts could experience a jump in visibility.

Twitter’s organizational verification goes for a $1,000 including the extra $50 extra it charges affiliate account, which of course, is non-refundable. We are not sure Disney asked the fake account to be verified, but it is clear that Twitter handed out its checkmark on its own without proper review.

