Twitter gets one over Musk as court grants its request for expedited hearing

Twitter has gone to court over Elon Musk’s attempted exit from the $44 billion takeover deal; but that is no news. The news however, is that a Delaware Court of Chancery chancellor Kathaleen McCormick has granted Twitter’s prayer to expedite the trial. This will be viewed as victory for the social media giant as it runs contrary to what Musk wanted—a delayed trial.

Musk’s lawyers had requested that the court delay the trial until February 2023. According to them, Twitter was in a sudden rush to complete the trial to force the acquisition after delaying for two months. The lawyers claimed alleged that Twitter was “foot-dragging and obfuscation” over data that has to do with bots and other fake accounts.

Recall that Musk had accused Twitter of underreporting the volume of bogus accounts in a bid to close the deal. Musk’s lawyers also claimed they needed more time to search Twitter’s raw “firehouse” data, reports Engadget.

Twitter’s initial request was a four-day trial in September, but the social media giant would not be too bothered about that. Twitter wants to force Musk to reply primarily on the claims he made when he first announced his intention to back out of the purchase.

Last May, the Tesla CEO in a tweet said the deal has been temporarily put on ice for reasons bothering on “calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users.” In a follow up tweet, however, Musk said he is still “committed to acquisition.”

The source of concern for Musk is a section of Twitter filing about the number of false or spam accounts:

We have performed an internal review of a sample of accounts and estimate that the average of false or spam accounts during the first quarter of 2022 represented fewer than 5% of our mDAU during the quarter. The false or spam accounts for a period represents the average of false or spam accounts in the samples during each monthly analysis period during the quarter. In making this determination, we applied significant judgment, so our estimation of false or spam accounts may not accurately represent the actual number of such accounts, and the actual number of false or spam accounts could be higher than we have estimated.

Prior to the announcement of the acquisition, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO bought a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter; paying $2.89 billion as at close of share price as per filing made to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

