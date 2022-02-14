Twitter gains 6M more users in Q4 2021

Share the joy













Twitter has added 6 million more users in its post-Jack Dorsey era. It has posted a 22 percent year-on-year increase in revenue. It now has 217 million mDAU. Still, the company is a long shot from its own, ambitious growth targets.

Twitter has added one million US users over the past year. But most of its growth is from international markets.

The US usage has plateaued since early 2020. At the time, it had reached 36 million American users. That number has fluctuated between 36 and 38 million ever since. So, it has yet to gain a significant momentum among US audiences. And most of its revenue comes from US users.

Twitter has reached an overall revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Its ad revenue, at $1.41 billion, dominates the income.

The lack of growth in the US remains an issue. Twitter is on the rise in Asia. But this region has been a low earner for the company.

Twitter still aims to add 100 million more users by next year. These goals were set under Dorsey and published in February last year.

The goals were set after an activist investor group pressured Dorsey to come up with a plan in 2020. The group bought up company board seats to pressure the company to boot out Dorsey and replace him as CEO.

Dorsey stepped down in November. And Twitter has recommitted to these targets.

“We made meaningful progress in 2021 against our 2023 goals: doubling development velocity by the end of 2023, delivering at least 315 million mDAU in Q4’23, and delivering $7.5 billion or more in revenue for the full year of 2023,” says Twitter.

The company added 18 million users in 2021. And it needs 98 million more users in two years to reach 315 million mDAU.

Twitter’s new projects, such as Super Follows and Twitter Blue, focus on revenue growth. And it wants to improve relevance and discovery for users by expanding Topics. Spaces also continues to be a focus to increase engagement.

“In Q4, we began integrating signals from organic Topic follows on Twitter into our ads targeting algorithm, with early results showing an almost 10% increase in the average targetable interest segment size,” says Twitter.

The company says 280 million accounts follow at least one Topic. It also has over 14,500 Topics available, across 11 languages.

The bottom line is that Twitter is doing well. But not according to its own ambitious goals.

Read the full Twitter Q4 2021 financial report here.

