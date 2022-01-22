Twitter finally brings its “Communities” feature to Android

Share the joy













Twitter is always testing new features—and lately, it rolled out a new Communities feature. At launch, the feature was only available to iOS, and web users; without much hint on when it will be open to Android users. That has now changed as the Communities feature is now accessible to Android users.

According to Twitter, the latest version of the Android app brings support for Communities. It means Android users can now access the feature same way as users on other OS.

Twitter launched Communities to create a focused group of users and content around a particular topic just like Reddit’s subreddits. When you send tweets to a Community, they do not show up in the main feed or your own profile.

Twitter still requires Communities to be manually approved. That said, a Community can be invite-only or open to everyone.

Android is HERE!



if you’re on Android, you can now engage in Communities via the Twitter app (make sure to update to the latest version!) pic.twitter.com/jHIhngixKD — Twitter Communities (@HiCommunities) January 19, 2022

In September, Twitter launched Communities—an invite-only feature that works similarly to Facebook’s Groups. Communities, according to Twitter, will let you tweet with others who have similar interest as you.

Once you join a Community, you can tweet directly to other members rather than just your followers. Only those in your Community can like or reply to tweets sent by other members. To start with, Twitter users can be invited to an initial batch of Communities that include #AstroTwitter, #DogTwitter, #SkincareTwitter, and #SoleFood (a group for sneaker enthusiasts).

Each Twitter Community will have its own moderator who will be able to set rules and invite or remove people. “Communities are just invite-only for now, but we’re working on ways for people to discover and join Communities they want to be a part of,” Twitter said in a statement.

Twitter users have long formed different niche groups around specific interests including crypto and sports for example; and rolling out Communities means the microblogging company is investing time in a product with an established “market.”

Twitter finally rolled out Super Follows in 2021. Super Follows is a feature that lets you charge for subscription. As a creator, you can set your tweets to go out to Super Followers only, and the tweets will appear in the timeline of those subscribers only.

Super Follows was at launch made available on iOS, and only to a limited group of users in the US. The feature allows you to Super Follow accounts that are in the early test group. Creators can identify Super Followers by a badge that appears under their name when they reply to tweets.

