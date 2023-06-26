Twitter facing up to $470,300 daily fine in Australia over online hate

Share the joy

Twitter is not finding things funny in Australia as the country’s cyber watchdog has called on the social media giant to explain how it handles online hate. According to Australia’s online safety commissioner, Twitter is the most complained about social media platform.

The country’s online safety watchdog has therefore issued the social media company a 28-day ultimatum to respond to its complaints to face potential fines of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The rise in petitions and complaints against Twitter in recent times are not unconnected with the downsize the company embarked upon a couple of months ago.

Upon taking over the ownership of the company, Elon Musk slashed Twitter’s global workforce from 8,000 employees to 1,500; a decision that impacted the company’s ability to monitor some of these online activities. Twitter’s trust and safety team was also badly hit by Musk’s global downsizing, which of course, is the reason its platform experienced a spike in online hate.

Musk’s decision to announce a general amnesty to over 62,000 accounts previously suspended by previous owners did not help matters too as some known repeated offenders found their way back on the platform.

“We are seeing a worrying surge in hate online,” eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said. “eSafety research shows that nearly 1 in 5 Australians have experienced some form of online hate. This level of online abuse is already inexcusably high, but if you’re a First Nations Australian, you are disabled or identify as LGBTIQ+ you experience online hate at double the rate of the rest of the population.

“Twitter appears to have dropped the ball on tackling hate. A third of all complaints about online hate reported to us are now happening on Twitter.

“We are also aware of reports that the reinstatement of some of these previously banned accounts has emboldened extreme polarisers, peddlers of outrage and hate, including neo-Nazis both in Australia and overseas,” The commissioner added.

The company now faces up to $475,300 in daily fines if it fails to respond to the allegation within 28 days beginning from the day the commission notified it.

Despite previously assuring members of staff that no one was going to lose his job because of the acquisition, Twitter laid off 8,000 of its global workforce late in 2022.

