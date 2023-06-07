Twitter extends tweet editing window to one hour

Share the joy

Twitter’s new tweet edit feature that allows you to edit tweet within 30 minutes after going live has now been extended by another 30 minutes. The feature which is available to all Twitter Blue subscribers, now has a one hour window.

The feature, which was launched last October by Twitter, now has a one hour window for Twitter Blue subscribers. With this update, users now have a wider window to correct any error in their tweets, or respond to feedback from people who read their tweets.

The new update was spotted and posted on Twitter by social media consultant Matt Navarra. The expanded window according to Matt, is still being tested by the microblogging platform.

Twitter is testing ability to edit tweets within 1 HOUR of tweeting ⏱️



Currently it’s limited to within 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/eBsnQz8fHv — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 6, 2023

Users can edit tweets up to five times within one hour of posting them. Your edit history, according to the information on the screenshot posted by Matt, will be visible to everyone.

“With Edit Tweet, we’re hoping to make Tweeting easier and more approachable, giving people more choice and control in how they express themselves and how they contribute to the many conversations happening on Twitter,” Twitter said back in October while rolling out the feature.

You will be able to edit tweet, especially when you noticed one has been posted in error. This button will come in handy in a lot of ways—so, I expect it to be one feature that will make a lot of sense when released.

According to Jay Sullivan, Twitter’s head of consumer product, “edit” has been the most requested Twitter feature “for many years”.

“People want to be able to fix (sometimes embarrassing) mistakes, typos and hot takes in the moment. They currently work around this by deleting and tweeting again,” Sullivan said in a tweet thread.

In other news, Twitter is adding a new functionality to its Community Notes that will enable contributors to add a contextual note an image in the app. Twitter will then follow that up by attaching that note to any matching re-shares of the same image across all tweets.

“From AI-generated images to manipulated videos, it’s common to come across misleading media. Today we’re piloting a feature that puts a superpower into contributors’ hands: Notes on Media Notes attached to an image will automatically appear on recent & future matching images,” Twitter said in a tweet.

