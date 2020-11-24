Twitter expands warning label to include when you try to like a labeled tweet

Image Credit: TechCrunch

Twitter has now expanded its warning label to now including warning you every time you want to like a labeled tweet. This is an update to an earlier release that alerts you to a tweet that has a label when you try to retweet a controversial post. The social media giant announced the update via its Twitter page in yet another move to fight fake news.

Twitter’s latest addition to the warning label will start rolling out to web and iOS users in earnest, while Android users may have to wait a little longer to have a version of theirs.

According to Twitter, adding warning labels to tweets helped to decrease quote tweets of misleading information by 29 percent. This, Twitter finds encouraging and therefore thought it wise to expand it to show when you tap to like a labeled tweet.

Giving context on why a labeled Tweet is misleading under our election, COVID-19, and synthetic and manipulated media rules is vital.



These prompts helped decrease Quote Tweets of misleading information by 29% so we're expanding them to show when you tap to like a labeled Tweet. pic.twitter.com/WTK164nMfZ — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 23, 2020

Reliable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong in a recent tweet, had first posted a screenshot of the feature. The label warns you ahead of liking a post, and encourages you to find out more about a tweet before hitting the like button. Once you click the like button, a warning label is splashed on the said tweet, which tries to warn you before going ahead.

Twitter had earlier rolled out its misinformation labels for users in the US. The notices were rolled out a couple of days before the US election was held on November 3rd. Going forward, users in the US will see two large notices at the top of their feeds. These notices will “preemptively debunk” fake news related to the ongoing US election.

One of the notices warns users that they “might encounter misleading information” about mail-in voting while the other one attempts to head off online election-related chaos by warning that the results of the election may be delayed. Twitter’s new notices will direct users to its Moments that gather information on the two topics. Notices are also expected to pop-up on searches of relevant hashtags and terms.

In September, Twitter appended warning labels on another controversial tweets posted by President Trump. In the tweets, Trump had suggested that voters who submitted their ballots by email should also go to their polling stations on Election Day to verify their votes and be counted. “If it has not been Counted, VOTE (which is a citizen’s right to do),” the president had tweeted in one of a number of other tweets.

The president also posted similar messages on Facebook. Facebook also slapped a notice beneath the post which reads: “voting by mail has a long history of trustworthiness in the US and the same is predicted this year, Facebook said, directing its users to its voting information center.