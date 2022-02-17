Twitter expands tipping feature to now include Ethereum

Share the joy













Image Credit: Coin Hero

Ethereum has become the second cryptocurrency that is now supported by Twitter’s tipping feature. Creators on the microblogging platform can now add their Ethereum address to receive tips from their followers.

Before the expansion, tipping was restricted to Bitcoin, which as you all know is the most popular cryptocurrency in the world. The addition of Ethereum did not however, come as a surprise considering its popularity.

Three new payment gateways including Paga, Flutterwave’s Barter, and Paytm have also been added. This will make Twitter’s tipping feature even more popular and appealing to millions of users across the world where the service is available.

Have you set up Tips on your profile yet so it's easy for people to show their support?



Yes: Cool, we’ve added Paga, Barter by Flutterwave, Paytm, and the option to add your Ethereum address.



No: What are you waiting for? Here's how: https://t.co/Id5TwTpnCF — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 16, 2022

Tips can be sent by visiting the Tips icon in a user’s Twitter profile. If you want to receive tips and are at least 18 years old, you can choose to edit your profile and enable tips.

Twitter started rolling out Tip Jar feature in May on both iOS and Android apps. Tip Jar allows you to send or receive money directly from other users on the platform. You can use the feature by tapping on the dollar bill icon installed next to the user’s username when you view his profile on the mobile app.

People who do not want others to send them money with the Tip Jar feature can toggle it. Android users can send money to other users in Spaces; Twitter’s social audio feature.

Twitter rolled out its Super Follow feature in September. It is a feature that lets you charge for subscription. As a creator, you can set your tweets to go out to Super Followers only, and the tweets will appear in the timeline of those subscribers only.

As a Super Follow user, you can charge $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 a month, while earning can be as high as 97 percent of revenue generated from third-party fees until you reach a lifetime earnings of $50,000 across all Twitter monetization products. You can earn up to 80 percent of revenue after third-party fees.

Interested people who currently do not have the Super Follows feature can apply for a waitlist under the monetization tab in the Twitter app. Some of the conditions that you will need to meet to be eligible for a Super Follow account include: minimum of 10,000 followers, you must have tweeted at least 25 times in the last 30 days, you must reside in the US, comply with Twitter’s Super Follows policy, and be at least 18 years old.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

