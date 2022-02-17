Twitter expands auto-block Safety Mode to more users

Share the joy













Twitter has announced that its Safety Mode has been expanded to more users.

Safety Mode is not a way for you to close all connections to certain people in real life. It restricts only within the platform. So it’s not a be-all kind of privacy mode.

The feature blocks automatically through Twitter’s automated system detection.

You will see the feature under the Privacy and Safety section in the app. Those who have Safety Mode can autoblock potentially problematic accounts for one week.

Problematic accounts are those that use potentially damaging content. This includes accounts that send repetitive, un-responded replies, or @mentions your way.

It can help users to turn away from negative impacts. If you keep receiving replies to a contentious tweet, you can turn on Safety Mode. Twitter’s systems will kick in and protect you from those mentions.

Twitter’s rage cycle seems to only last for hours though. It will tend to only take 24 hours for things to pass. For instance, if you slip-up or make snide comments, the auto-block feature may help reduce the psychological stress of online bashing and abuse.

Some users who intentionally make those comments may find it useful to avoid accountability though. And they will not suffer the fallout of their actions in the app.

The reason why they intentionally share contentious content is to stir up or boost engagement—positive or negative. Then they deliberately check what responses they get. Most of them may not necessarily block those replies or avoid them.

Twitter designed Safety Mode for people who accidentally get mixed up into the fray or unintentionally started one. The Twitter mob may gang up on them and cause emotional or psychological stress. Then again, maybe the best action plan is to apologize when needed before logging off of Twitter for some time or switching on Safety Mode.

Opinions can easily be misinterpreted. As negative retweets and mentions balloon, you may find it stressful on your social or professional life.

Twitter says Safety Mode will be available to several new English-speaking markets. Check for the option from time to time. You may be the next one to receive it.

