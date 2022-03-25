Twitter enables search functionality in DM

Share the joy

Twitter has expanded its DM search feature; you can now search for other things other than names. You can now search your DM using names and keywords, the social media giant said during the week in a tweet. You will be able to search for old conversations, even if you do not remember who you had it with.

Twitter added search functionality to direct message in 2019, and was limited to only name search until this week. This was not particularly useful especially when you have a long thread with someone.

To search by keyword in DM, simply navigate to your direct message inbox using a web browser or mobile app, and start searching by typing specific keyword. Results of your search will populate as you type, showing messages that contain the word or phrase you have entered.

We know you’ve been waiting for the option to search your DMs…



Now you can use the search bar in your inbox to find specific messages using keywords and names. pic.twitter.com/A41G8Y45QI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 23, 2022

In other DM related news, Twitter

has finally rolled out its pinned DM to every user—Android, iOS, and the web. The functionality that was previously only accessible to Twitter Blue subscribers, will allow you to pin up to six of your favorite DMs atop your inbox.

Pinned DMs could be a very helpful tool to help make conversations easily accessible. Perhaps, Twitter could do more by increasing the number of pinned DMs from the current six.

More Twitter news

Twitter’s new in-app camera GIF maker feature has just rolled out on iOS. The feature allows users to create their own animated GIFs for posting to Twitter. The new GIF maker feature could be the best way to share GIFs to your timeline without having to upload a full video.

To create a new GIF, simply hit the big blue plus button, ta the picture icon in the compose window above the virtual keyboard, and then tap the camera icon. Make sure the GIF is selected below the shutter button, then tap the shutter button to create a short GIF or long-press the button to record a longer one.

You can make use of the arrow icons above the viewfinder to set the GIF to repeat from the start or to continually invert the playback direction for a “boomerang” effect. Once you are done with your creation, and feel satisfied with it, you can then go on to tweet it.

GIFs created cannot be saved on your phone, but can only be tweeted. It is also important to state that the in-app GIF maker is only available on iOS, with no word on when the Android version will become available.

