Twitter enables Google and Apple account login

Twitter will let you sign-in with your Google or Apple account. This is all part of measures being taken by Twitter to secure and make your account safe.

The new change is also geared towards making it easier to access your account. It means once you enable Google or Apple account login, you may no longer be required to go through the username and password routine.

When next you want to log-in to your Twitter account, you can do this through your Google Account on the app and on the web. For iOS users, log-in can be done through Apple ID, while the web version will be added soon.

Other sign-in options will still be available to every user–the Google and Apple sign-in option is just an addition. For those who always forget their login details, this could be the best solution to the problem.

Sign on with ease and start scrolling your timeline.



Now, when you log in or sign up to join the conversation on Twitter, you have the option to use:

▪️ Your Google Account on the app and on web

▪️ Or your Apple ID on iOS, and soon on web pic.twitter.com/Nf56H1ghmY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 2, 2021

The ability to sign into various apps or platforms through Google is not new—many platforms allow this. This feature saves you a lot of stress—specifically doing away with the repetitive task of filling out basic information like name and email address every time you want to sign in. When this feature becomes operational, you will be saved from the stress of logging into your Twitter account even without your password.

The update was uncovered by reliable reverse engineer Jane Wong who posted a screenshot as usual. The screenshot shows “Sign up,” “Log in,” and a third option, “Continue with Google.”

That said, you should give it a serious thought before adding your Google account as part of your Twitter login. This is because a compromised Google account could also mean a compromised Twitter account. What happens when your Google account is hacked into?

The test has not been officially confirmed yet, and it could be days, weeks, or even months before we get to see the feature. This of course, also depends on if Twitter decides to officially launch it.

Lately, Twitter updated its social audio feature—Spaces. The latest update has enabled easy sharing and discovering of live audio. Going forward, you will be able to compose a new tweet directly from the Space. This will then link to the audio chat and any hashtags that come with it.

Though, it was previously possible to compose new tweets while listening to a Space, being able to do that directly in the space will allow participants to tweet about the conversations more easily as it is happening.

