Twitter Desktop logging out users with no warning

Share the joy

Twitter Desktop is reportedly logging out users, and would not even let them log back in. According to The Verge, the desktop version of the microblogging service is logging out users without warning them.

The outage coincidentally is happening at a time reports were making the rounds that many of the legacy verified accounts whose blue checks were removed were getting them back just by editing their profiles. Perhaps, logging people out of their accounts might just be Twitter’s way of sorting that out.

Twitter has not released any official statement concerning the issue, so, we just hope this is sorted out as soon as possible.

In related news, Twitter gave its gold checkmark to a fake Disney account a couple of weeks ago. This is one in series of errors the company has made in the last couple of months; especially since it became the property of Elon Musk.

The error came while Twitter was trying to offer its free verification to top organizations. The gold checkmark was awarded in error to @DisneyJuniorUK, which has now been suspended.

After being awarded the gold checkmark, the account tweeted “this isn’t actually real right? someone fucking pinch me or something.”

As expected, the fake Disney account gained more followers from 1,400 to more than 4,700. The rise in the number of followers within that short time also indicated that verified accounts could experience a jump in visibility.

Twitter’s organizational verification goes for a $1,000 including the extra $50 extra it charges affiliate account, which of course, is non-refundable. We are not sure Disney asked the fake account to be verified, but it is clear that Twitter handed out its checkmark on its own without proper review.

A couple of months ago, Twitter started sending out emails to brands, encouraging them to pay a monthly subscription of $1,000 for its Gold Check.

Social Media commentator Matt Navarra, posted a screenshot of the email reportedly sent out to brands by Twitter. In a tweet, Matt also adds that the company wants to charge affiliate account verification $50 every month.

One week after launching Blue for Business, Twitter announced that a new badge will be added to help organizations identify brands and people associated with it.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

