Twitter cuts off API access for some third-party apps like Tweetbot and Twitterrific

Share the joy

Image Credit: 9to5mac

Following days of rumors making the rounds about some third-party apps not being able to access Twitter, the company has now confirmed that they are have been banned. The company made this known through its developer terms, which has been updated.

The updated developer terms was spotted by Engadget, which reports that developers of third-party apps have been cut off from Twitter. It simply means such apps no longer have permission to create their own clients.

The “restrictions” section of Twitter’s developer agreement has been updated with a new clause banning “use or access the Licensed Materials to create or attempt to create a substitute or similar service or product to the Twitter Applications.”

“We are sorry to say that the app’s sudden and undignified demise is due to an unannounced and undocumented policy change by an increasingly capricious Twitter – a Twitter that we no longer recognize as trustworthy nor want to work with any longer,” said Sean Heber of Twitterrific who wrote in a blog post about the update per Engadget.

In other news, Twitter launched its tweet counts for everyone a couple of weeks ago; but the truth is that not everyone likes it. The good thing is that Elon Musk and his team realized this and is already doing something about.

While responding to request by a Twitter user, Twitter’s Elon Musk said everyone would soon be able to turn it off. What that means is that you can control how use the feature—you can turn it off if you do not want to see it.

In his tweet, Musk said: “We’ll tidy up the esthetics & add a setting to turn it off, but I think almost everyone will grow to like it.”

In fairness, not many have complained about the tweet count feature; but as with others, you will always find some who have a thing or two to say against a new feature.

A couple of weeks ago, Musk confirmed on Twitter that view counts had started rolling out to users.

The feature is not really new as everyone could previously turn on analytics for their accounts and see how many “impressions” their tweets are generating. That said, the new view counts does not require you to go through the analytics tool to view your impression as this can be easily viewed in your field.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

