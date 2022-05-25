Twitter Create site launches

Share the joy

Creators are taking the social media world by storm. And top creatives are keeping fans to come back for updates. Twitter wants a big piece of the creator market. It has launched a Twitter Create site to host insights, tips, and samples for creators to maximize their presence on the platform.

The new site has sections for creators in various verticals. It helps them grow their audience and add more followers.

For instance, if you tap Podcasters, you will get to a dedicated tips page on how to promote your own show. It comes with notes on relevant Twitter products for your perusal.

The latest offer is part of Twitter’s ramped-up efforts. It is on the heels of Super Follows and Spaces. The last two products are the main events. Each provide new ways to earn more from what you do in the app.

As you scroll down any topic, you will come across notes, case studies, and blogposts that point you in the right direction.

Twitter Create outlines the company’s monetization channels in nine categories. It also has blogposts and notes to streamline your tweet strategy.

Twitter’s moneymaking tools have yet to catch up. Twitter Blue—the flagship product—has yet to contribute to the company’s revenue. The company’s latest financial report shows how most of these tools have failed to drive significant returns.

Still, new tools offer new opportunities. And some users are reaping the benefits from them. So, Twitter must continue to help creators drive take-up. In turn, they will develop their own offers to convince people to pay for the company’s content.

Creators have found it challenging to use Twitter’s tools so far. People have accustomed to sending and receiving tweets for free. Now why would they pay extra for it?

That question needs a convincing answer from Twitter. The platform has relied too much from its creators to deliver more value to its subscribers.

This new Twitter Create site may become a key resource if you want addons to earn from subscribers.

The company may want to focus more on exclusives and engagement offers that aligns to their interests.

Check out the new Twitter Create site here.

