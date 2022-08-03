Twitter continues to work on its Edit button

Share the joy

Twitter continues to work behind the scene as it plans to launch an Edit button soon. Recall that Twitter confirmed a couple of months ago that it was working on an edit button. The latest on that is that you will have up to 30 minutes after a tweet was published to do so.

Twitter user Nima Owji who goes by the handle @nima_owji, uncovered the latest information we have on the button. According to a new screenshot posted by Nima, users will have 30 minutes after posting the tweet.

What that means is that you will not be able to edit the tweet after the 30 minutes elapses. Nima also posted another screenshot displaying the message that will show up on your screen as soon as the 30 minutes expires.

More on the Edit button

You will be able to edit tweet, especially when you noticed one has been posted in error. This button will come in handy in a lot of ways—so, I expect it to be one feature that will make a lot of sense when released.

The microblogging company took to its official Twitter account to announce the upcoming edit feature, but denied it got the “idea from a poll.”

“Now that everyone is asking … yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year,” Twitter posted on its communications account.

“No, we didn’t get the idea from a poll,” the company added.

According to Jay Sullivan, Twitter’s head of consumer product, “edit” has been the most requested Twitter feature “for many years”.

“People want to be able to fix (sometimes embarrassing) mistakes, typos and hot takes in the moment. They currently work around this by deleting and tweeting again,” Sullivan said in a tweet thread.

The edit button allows you to edit a tweet previously posted. Unlike an undo button, it allows you to edit and make corrections on typos or rewrite or remove certain parts of your content.

In other news, Twitter Blue, a subscription-based product launched by Twitter in 2021, has a new price. As noted by reliable social media commentator Matt Navarra, the new monthly price has now been increased to $4.99; up from $2.99.

The new price represents a 66 percent increase; and is coming more than a year since the product was officially launched.

