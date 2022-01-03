Twitter confirms sale of MoPub to AppLovin

Share the joy













Image Credit: Business Wire

Twitter has confirmed that MoPub; its mobile ad platform now has a new owner. According to the social media giant, MoPub is now owned by mobile game maker and marketing software provider AppLovin for $1.05 billion.

Apparently, Twitter is looking at other areas of sourcing its revenues from. MoPub according to TechCrunch, was able to generate approximately $188 in revenue in 2020. The social media giant says it is now refocusing its resources toward performance-based ads, SMB, and commerce.

In a press release reiterating its plans, Twitter said:

“With the sale of MoPub completed, we continue to concentrate our efforts on enhancing ads across our platform. Our goal is to deliver faster growth in key areas and accelerate our product development,” said Bruce Falck, Twitter’s GM of Revenue Products.”

Twitter has stated that the MoPub platform, including its network mediation, Advanced Bidding and Marketplace, will be retired by end of March 2022. However, the MoPub Dashboard and Reporting will be available until April 8, 2022. Publishers have a 90-day transition period from close to migrate off the MoPub platform to AppLovin’s MAX platform.

“Developers benefit from more features to help drive higher monetization opportunities and streamline workflows, leading to increased revenue for their businesses. We believe the power of this unified platform will be unparalleled in today’s market,” said Adam Foroughi, AppLovin’s co-founder and CEO, in a statement per TechCrunch. “We are excited to execute on this strategic acquisition with our sights set on operating the largest and most robust in-app advertising platform that enhances the growth of the broader mobile app ecosystem.”

Early in December, Twitter announced that it had acquired Quill—the Slack-like messaging app that makes messaging more focused. The acquisition is geared towards improving messaging services, such as direct messages.

The acquisition was announced in a series of tweets by Twitter on Tuesday. In the tweet, Twitter’s general manager for core tech, Nick Caldwell said: “fresher, more deliberate way to communicate. We’re bringing their experience and creativity to Twitter as we work to make messaging tools like DMs a more useful & expressive way people can have conversations on the service.”

Quill will shut down, while its team will join Twitter’s Experience org. In a farewell blog post, “Together with Twitter, we will continue to pursue our original goal—to make online communication more thoughtful, and more effective, for everyone.”

