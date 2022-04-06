Twitter confirms it is working on edit button

Share the joy

Image Credit: FT

Twitter’s tweet announcing it is working on an edit feature last Friday was greeted with mixed feelings. The tweet came on the first of April; a day set aside around the world for pulling pranks. So, those who doubted Twitter’s genuine intentions would be forgiven for not believing the announcement. Well, it turned out that the microblogging company is indeed testing an edit feature.

The microblogging company took to its official Twitter account to announce the upcoming edit feature, but denied it got the “idea from a poll.”

“Now that everyone is asking … yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year,” Twitter posted on its communications account.

“No, we didn’t get the idea from a poll,” the company added.

According to Jay Sullivan, Twitter’s head of consumer product, “edit” has been the most requested Twitter feature “for many years”.

“People want to be able to fix (sometimes embarrassing) mistakes, typos and hot takes in the moment. They currently work around this by deleting and tweeting again,” Sullivan said in a tweet thread.

An edit button allows you to edit a tweet previously posted. Unlike an undo button, it allows you to edit and make corrections on typos or rewrite or remove certain parts of your content.

In other Twitter news, Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO now has a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter; paying $2.89 billion as at close of share price last Friday as per filing made to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

With more than 80 million followers on Twitter, Musk is one of the most followed users on the platform. This decision had a positive impact on Twitter shares, soaring more than a quarter in pre-market trading.

Musk’s 9.2 percent stake makes him the biggest shareholder in the company; four times more than the 2.25 percent held by co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Board appointment

On Tuesday, Parag Agrawal, Twitter CEO announced via the platform that Musk has joined the company’s board of directors.

“Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our board,” he said in a tweet.

Musk in his response, said he was “looking forward to working” with the board “to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months.”

