Twitter confirms it is working on an edit button

Posting this did not come easy—especially being the first day of April. An edit button dominates most topics when people demand that a new feature be added to Twitter. You can imagine the excitement of many when Twitter today tweeted that it is working on an edit button.

While I want an edit button to be added as a feature in Twitter, I will not be too carried away because the company could yet announce this as an April fools’ joke. That said, it has been announced and we live in the now—so, how important is an edit button?

An edit button allows you to edit a tweet previously posted. Unlike an undo button, it allows you to edit and make corrections on typos or rewrite or remove certain parts of your content.

Well, I suppose we will soon find out if this is an April fool’s joke—it is only a matter of hours until that time.

Twitter continues to work on ways to encourage more engagements on its platform. The social media platform is reportedly working on a feature that lets you co-author tweets with other Twitter accounts.

The collab feature allows you to invite people who have public account and who follow you back. Once they accept, your post will be shared to their followers and they will be shown as an author of the post.

According to a screenshot posted by Alessandro, the feature would allow two different accounts to collaborate on a single tweet. The tweet mentions both authors, rather than the original one only.

In more Twitter news, the microblogging platform has expanded its DM search feature; you can now search for other things other than names. You can now search your DM using names and keywords, the social media giant said during the week in a tweet. You will be able to search for old conversations, even if you do not remember who you had it with.

Twitter added search functionality to direct message in 2019, and was limited to only name search until recently. This was not particularly useful especially when you have a long thread with someone.

To search by keyword in DM, simply navigate to your direct message inbox using a web browser or mobile app, and start searching by typing specific keyword. Results of your search will populate as you type, showing messages that contain the word or phrase you have entered.

