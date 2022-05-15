Twitter changes staffing ahead of Musk deal

Share the joy

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has announced that leaders Kayvon Beykpour and Bruce Falck have left the company.

The more visible one, Beykpour joined the team after Twitter acquired Periscope in 2015. He often appeared in public forums and appearances to represent the company. He also drove some of Twitter’s strategic product shifts.

Falck has headed many of Twitter’s revenue and ad products and tools.

Their departure is a significant loss for the platform.

How much value they brought in is impossible to measure at this point. We will see in the coming days.

But with recent loss of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey as CEO, together with other key people, it marks a significant shift in the platform. All of this is happening prior to Tesla CEO Elon Musk stepping in and taking ownership of the company.

Agrawal will soon give way to Elon as part of the Twitter takeover deal. And he made the announcements via an all-staff email. He outlined a hiring freeze and several cost-cutting actions.

“At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the decision was made to invest aggressively to deliver big growth in audience and revenue, and as a company we did not hit intermediate milestones that enable confidence in these goals. More recently, the global macroeconomic environment has become less favorable, the war in Ukraine has impacted our results, and may continue to do so […] In order to responsibly manage the organization as we sharpen our roadmaps and our work, we need to continue to be intentional about our teams, hiring and costs,” says Agrawal.

The Musk deal is not a done deal yet. And many question if it will go through at all. Some reports say Musk’s facing complications in his bid to acquire Twitter.

“Though Twitter’s board approved [Musk’s] purchase, it could still take months for the deal to close, and there’s no guarantee that it will […] The Information reported that the Federal Trade Commission is probing the timing of Musk’s disclosure. Bloomberg later said the FTC is separately reviewing the acquisition itself, though many experts don’t expect the deal to raise antitrust concerns,” reports CNBC.

Tesla stakeholders also have questions about Musk’s loan from his Tesla shares for the takeover. But Musk is wants to avoid that via alternate financing. And this does offer some assurance.

But no matter what happens, or whoever ends up as CEO, key people are moving on. And it will have major implications along the road.

Twitter is changing. Elon may transform the app into something far from what it currently is. We can only sit back and watch how it will all play out.

