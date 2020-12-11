Twitter buys Squad; an app that lets you video-chat with friends

Image Credit: CNBC

Twitter has become the new owner of a startup that lets you hang out with your friends via video. The social media behemoth announced that it has purchased Squad—an app that allows you to hand out with your friends via video chat and screen-sharing.

Squad, according to Twitter’s VP of product Ilya Brown, will “bring new ways for people to interact, express themselves, and join in the public conversation.” In his follow up tweet, Brown announced that the app will “accelerate our work to bring people new and creative tools to start and join conversations on the service.”

Excited to share that the @squad team is joining @Twitter to help us bring new ways for people to interact, express themselves, and join in the public conversation. — Ilya Brown (@ilyabr0wn) December 11, 2020

Twitter’s announcement came after reliable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong had tweeted that “Twitter might shut down Periscope.” The Squad app meanwhile, will be shutting down on Saturday December 12, 2020.

A message on the Squad website reads: “We are excited to share that Squad has been acquired by Twitter! We are so grateful for all our customers around the world and are excited to build the future on Twitter.”

In some other Twitter news, the microblogging company has pulled the plug on its threaded reply—the feature never really got off the mark. Actually, it was an experiment while it lasted, and the fact that Twitter did not consider it good enough for a wider roll out shows it really should not have been added in the first place.

In a tweet last week, the microblogging company said threaded replies made it “harder to read and join conversations.” The essence of adding it in the first place was to make conversations better—but it never worked. The user feedback it got from experimenting with the feature helped Twitter to arrive at a decision.

“We asked and you let us know this reply layout wasn’t it, as it was harder to read and join conversations,” the social media giant wrote in a tweet. “So we’ve turned off this format to work on other ways to improve conversations on Twitter.”

Twitter started testing threaded replies as far back as 2018; but the feature did not make it to a partial [was only rolled out to iOS] launch in 2020. Threaded replies brought bold line between a parent tweet and the replies. Replies were identified clearly by the series of vertical and horizontal lines.

In November, Twitter’s disappearing feature which was launched early in 2020 across various markets finally hit the global scene. The global launch was announced a couple of weeks ago via the company’s official Twitter page. In the tweet, Twitter said Fleet is now accessible to everyone. The disappearing message feature will appear at the top right of your timeline.