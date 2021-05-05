Twitter buys Scroll, adds monetizing tool for creators

Twitter has unveiled today a new acquisition. The news content reading platform Scroll will join the social network’s arsenal of monetizing tools for creators.

Scroll gives readers an unhindered reading experience. Its online articles come without the ads. It gives people only the content they want to see.

Scroll uses its earnings from user subscriptions to the app (starts at $5 month) to deliver revenue to its content sources. The company claims it secures more income than ads for partners.

Twitter will add these Scroll features to its growing content and subscription offerings.

“Those who create and consume news know that reading – and more broadly, journalism – deserve a better future. Scroll will help us build that future, solving one of the most frustrating parts about reading content online. We want to reimagine what they’ve built to deliver a seamless reading experience to our hyper-engaged audiences and allow publishers to deliver cleaner content that can make them more money than today’s business models,” explained Twitter.

Revue

Twitter says it will integrate Scroll to its impending subscription tools.

“As a Twitter subscriber, picture getting access to premium features where you can easily read articles from your favorite news outlet or a writer’s newsletter from Revue, with a portion of your subscription going to the publishers and writers creating the content,” added Twitter.

The Scroll acquisition aligns with Twitter’s acquisition of Revue. The latter has been added into the early samples of how subscriptions on Twitter would work.

For instance, if you Super Follow a user on Twitter, you would pay a monthly subscription fee to access premium community features. And it includes newsletters and exclusive content.

With Scroll, users can subscribe to Twitter itself. The subscription will let them view some user newsletters or posts per month. Twitter allocates the subscription fee to the creator or publisher that you engage with.

The setup lets you read content from any Twitter creator you have chosen each month. You are subscribing to Twitter, not the creators or publishers.

Nuzzel

Scroll also owns the Twitter content analysis and connection platform Nuzzel. And it has been praised for years.

Nuzzel analyzes your Twitter network, including your followers and the ones you follow. Then, it shows the most popular content shared in your network, per your selections.

For instance, Nuzzel provides insights on how many connections have shared each post. It helps you understand key trends and shifts. And it highlights which content resonates best with your target audience.

????Nuzzel fans: we’re assembling a team to explore how to bring the best of Nuzzel to Twitter.

Sign-up here for updates: https://t.co/JadaxGVUUw

— Mike Park (@mep) May 4, 2021

Nuzzel will temporarily shut down until it resurfaces in Twitter.