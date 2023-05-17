Twitter buys Laskie

Share the joy

Elon Musk’s intentions to turn Twitter into an everything app are taking shape. Twitter (or, more accurately, parent firm X Corp.) is buying job-matching startup Laskie for an unknown price.

According to Axios, Laskie connects hiring managers with qualified tech sector prospects to fill available positions. It bills itself as a “job-matching platform where tech jobs apply to candidates.”

Twitter has apparently made a cash and equity bid for the firm. It means Laskie’s platform will merge into Twitter. Musk and Co. is trying to expand into new sectors and improve on Twitter’s offering in new ways.

Twitter, which also just appointed a new CEO, is still seeking a clear path ahead under Musk’s ownership. Musk is focusing most of his first months at the app on cost-cutting to get the company back on solid financial footing. Musk has adopted several quick-hit income techniques. It includes selling verification ticks. Yet, none of his early attempts appear to have had a big influence on the overall program.

The next step will be to rebuild Twitter in a new image. It will ostensibly include a greater emphasis on video content and original programming from big names. And it will open more opportunities for creators and, eventually, more types of tools and options to facilitate expanded usage.

Which could also include job listing elements, veering into LinkedIn territory. And maybe, dating? Interesting idea, maybe jobs too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2023

Musk’s grandiose ‘everything app’ proposal alludes to his long-standing vision of a social network that would also enable easy, in-stream payments and later include more capabilities.

The concept is similar to how messaging platforms like WeChat have become essential utilities in China. The app covers every type of transaction and interaction imaginable. Despite various efforts, no Western social media app has been able to get similar usage trends off the ground.

Meta, for example, has sought, with little success, to boost the usability of both Messenger and WhatsApp in different areas. The most important hurdle to Meta’s extended payments plan has been regional regulatory restrictions. User engagement has also remained low, despite new capabilities.

Will Musk’s ‘everything app’ strategy fare better?

Given Elon Musk’s track record in challenging sectors, it’s impossible to bet against him. However, it appears that most of these ideas have floated previously. None have acquired any momentum with people.

