Twitter brings For You and Following tabs to web

Everything is changing, Twitter is making a lot of changes these days. The latest we have is that Twitter is changing how you move between the algorithmically-driven timeline and the reverse chronological one. What this means is that the algorithmic feed will now be the default.

After bringing the For You tab to iOS, Twitter users on desktop are now starting to see similar change too. On iOS, the For You tab is the default feed, but this can still be changed from your settings.

Announcing the new change, the social media giant said the feature is also coming to Android. The For You and the Following tabs will now replace the Home and Latest, and will, according to Twitter, be pinned to the top of your timeline.

You can now easily switch between “For you” and “Following” on web. Android coming soon 👀 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 13, 2023

The new default feed works slightly different from the mobile version as it does not seem to push the algorithmic For You as hard as the former. According to The Verge, the For You tab stays on “following even after I closed the tab or browser.”

In other news, Elon Musk said everyone would soon be able to turn it off. What that means is that you can control how use the feature—you can turn it off if you do not want to see it.

In his tweet, Musk said: “We’ll tidy up the esthetics & add a setting to turn it off, but I think almost everyone will grow to like it.”

In fairness, not many have complained about the tweet count feature; but as with others, you will always find some who have a thing or two to say against a new feature.

The feature is not really new as everyone could previously turn on analytics for their accounts and see how many “impressions” their tweets are generating. That said, the new view counts does not require you to go through the analytics tool to view your impression as this can be easily viewed in your field.

Twitter continues to send more of its workforce parking as reported by Bloomberg. A couple of weeks ago, Twitter laid off “at least a dozen” workers across its offices in Dublin and Singapore. Among casualties of its latest layoffs is Analuisa Dominguez, Twitter’s former senior director of revenue policy.

The report also added that workers responsible for handling its misinformation policy, as well as a handful of employees involved with the company’s global appeals process and state program were all asked to leave.

