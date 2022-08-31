Twitter brings Circles to all users on Android and iOS

Share the joy

Twitter has announced that its enclosed group tweeting option, ‘Circles,’ is now open to everyone. Twitter’s announcement means the option is no longer restricted to selected users as it was back in May when it was first announced.

Circles, which allows you to tweet or message up to 150 people privately, is available on the web, Android, and iOS.

While announcing the availability of Circles on Tuesday, Twitter said its global roll out is due to the “overwhelming positive” feedback it received from users.

In an official blog post explaining how Circles works, Twitter said:

“Before you post on Twitter, you’ll now see an option to share your Tweet with either your circle or your full followers list. Circles can contain up to 150 people, and you can adjust who’s in and who’s out at any time. Don’t worry, no one will be notified of any changes you make to your circle.”

giving you all Twitter Circle because sometimes your Tweets aren’t for everyone



add up to 150 people to yours and use it. please. pic.twitter.com/D6AE4OhRX5 — Twitter (@Twitter) August 30, 2022

When you are a member of a Circle, you will be alerted that your tweet is only viewable by those in the group via a green indicator attached to each Circle tweet. All tweets within the group are private regardless of whether your account is public.

Once you enter the “Compose tweet” panel, tap the audience above, and you will see a new “Twitter Circle” option. You can add or remove people from your Circle by tapping the “Edit” button—people will not be notified if they are added or removed from your Circle. If you see a tweet posted to someone’s Circle, a green notice will tell you that only people in their circle can see that post.

You can fine-tune the audience of certain posts so you can tweet stuff that are personal to your circle. There is no need to have a separate Twitter account for certain categories of users as some do; Twitter Circle makes it possible to limit tweets to a particular audience.

In other news, Twitter is gradually becoming a podcast app! Twitter has launched a new version of its social audio product Spaces, which includes podcast. Podcast lets you listen to full shows through curated playlists based on your interests.

Twitter’s latest design of the Spaces tab opens with Stations, topic-based playlists that combines different podcast episodes pulled from RSS with Twitter’s social audio events and recordings. The test is expected to roll out to a select group of users across the world.

