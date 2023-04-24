Twitter briefly gave a gold checkmark to a fake Disney account

Share the joy

Twitter gave its gold checkmark to a fake Disney account, reports TechCrunch. This is one in series of errors the company has made in the last couple of months; especially since it became the property of Elon Musk.

The error came while Twitter was trying to offer its free verification to top organizations. The gold checkmark was awarded in error to @DisneyJuniorUK, which has now been suspended.

After being awarded the gold checkmark, the account tweeted “this isn’t actually real right? someone fucking pinch me or something.”

As expected, the fake Disney account gained more followers from 1,400 to more than 4,700. The rise in the number of followers within that short time also indicated that verified accounts could experience a jump in visibility.

Twitter’s organizational verification goes for a $1,000 including the extra $50 extra it charges affiliate account, which of course, is non-refundable. We are not sure Disney asked the fake account to be verified, but it is clear that Twitter handed out its checkmark on its own without proper review.

A couple of months ago, Twitter started sending out emails to brands, encouraging them to pay a monthly subscription of $1,000 for its Gold Check.

Social Media commentator Matt Navarra, posted a screenshot of the email reportedly sent out to brands by Twitter. In a tweet, Matt also adds that the company wants to charge affiliate account verification $50 every month.

“Thanks for your interest in Verified Organizations. We’re now opening the gates for early access to our Organization plan,” the email reads. As an early access subscriber, you’ll get a gold checkmark for your organization and affiliation badges for its associates. Next week, we’ll onboard you to our administration portal and you will be eligible for Tweet Boosting, which will increase the reach and distribution for your organization and its affiliates whenever you tweet.

If you’d like to subscribe, Verified for Organizations is $1,000 per month, and $50 per additional affiliated handle per month with one month of free affiliations.”

One week after launching Blue for Business, Twitter announced that a new badge will be added to help organizations identify brands and people associated with it.

According to the company’s product manager Esther Crawford, Twitter is launching a pilot program for Blue for Business with select businesses, but plans to expand the test to more organizations in 2023.

