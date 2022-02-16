Twitter Brand Bowl announces winners for the Super Bowl LVI campaign

Share the joy













As Super Bowl LVI hit the history books, Twitter has announced the winners of the fifth Brand Bowl. And it includes brands with the highest retweets, the most creative tweets, the best real-time adjustments, and more.

This year’s winners are the following:

MVP: Pepsi

The brand with the most discussions among big game advertisers was Pepsi. This is the fourth time the company grabbed the top award. Pepsi’s sponsorship of the halftime show carried the brand during the period.

THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW EVER STARTS NOW ????#PepsiHalftime….ASSEMBLE! #DrDre#SnoopDogg#Eminem#MaryJBlige#KendrickLamar

— Pepsi (@pepsi) February 14, 2022

The halftime show had several hip-hop legends on stage. The hype led to discussions that propelled Pepsi’s brand mentions above the competition throughout the game.

Pepsi is a chief sponsor of the game. Twitter might want to review its criteria of this award. Or take out Pepsi and name the award in the company’s honor instead.

The brand with the most retweets on a Super Bowl campaign was FTX. Larry David was tapped to take on crypto investing.

The next ₿ig thing is here, even if Larry can’t see it.



We’re giving away 7.54 #bitcoin right now to celebrate!



How to enter:

1) Watch our ad!

2) Follow us

3) Retweet this by 11:59 pm EST



Four lucky winners! #FTXContest



No Purch Nec. Subject to T&C: https://t.co/7oCC4YUk0M pic.twitter.com/RosZS0HZAS

— FTX (@FTX_Official) February 14, 2022

This tweet has more than 170k retweets so far. The campaign has a Bitcoin giveaway for retweets. It shows how giveaways can drive more engagement.

Best Video Tweet: Marvel’s Doctor Strange preview

Marvel’s new preview of the new Doctor Strange movie had the most engagements on a single video tweet.

Enter a new dimension of Strange. Watch the official trailer for Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/FizGdQtoRv

— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 13, 2022

Most Creative Tweet: Expedia

The most creative tweet went to Expedia. It deliberately replied to Super Bowl ads using the prompts below to travel to destinations.

½ ⏱???????????? Three artists from the LA area, a team from LA, and the game in LA. Quote RT with #TravelTheAds for a chance to feel the love in California. #Sweepstakes ???????? pic.twitter.com/OkJwQe2hzK

— Expedia (@Expedia) February 14, 2022

Their campaign also included a giveaway. This adds more reason to use rewards for promotion.

Best Real-time Response: Mr. Peanut

Mr. Peanut got the real-time response vote. This tweet ran with the Coinbase ad during the game.

What did the QR code say? I was busy getting snacks #PlantersAllorOne pic.twitter.com/PWMzKFdY1q

— Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) February 14, 2022

Check all the Twitter Brand Bowl winners for 2022 here.

