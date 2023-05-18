Twitter Blue users can now upload two-hour long videos

Share the joy

Twitter Blue subscribers now have access to upload two-hour long videos. This is an upgrade to an existing plan that allows them to upload up to 60-minute long videos.

Twitter has also modified its Twitter Blue page, increasing the video file limit from 2GB to 8GB. It is also now possible to upload longer videos through iOS in addition to previously being able to do that via web. The maximum quality for upload, however, remains 1080p.

Last December, Twitter added two more elements to Twitter Blue, providing us with more clarity as to the exact shape and purpose of the product. Going forward, paying customers can now access prioritized ranking in terms of their tweets,.

In addition to priority ranking of tweets, paid subscribers can now also upload videos up to 60 minutes long, and in 1080p. Twitter is adding all these elements to make Twitter Blue more appealing to users.

“We strive to maintain the highest possible video quality for all videos uploaded to our platform. However, we may modify or adapt your original video for distribution, syndication, publication, or broadcast by us and our partners and/or make changes in order to adapt it to different media, including modifying the resolution and bitrate of the original video while streaming based on the speed and stability of the viewer’s internet connection,” Twitter said.

On the priority tweets, Twitter said users will “see a slight preference for replies from Blue verified accounts over other replies.” What this means is that you will see replies by paid accounts before other replies. Twitter, however, did not provide further details on how it might handle folks who pay to troll or spam others by getting a preference in replies.

Twitter is raising the bar for anyone that wants to be a Community Notes contributor. According to Twitter, the new qualifier is a new way of improving the accuracy and value of its Community Notes. To unlock the ability to write Notes, a contributor must first rate other Notes submitted in the app.

Rating Impact is about how often a contributor’s ratings helped the community in terms of identifying notes that later went to earn a status of ‘Helpful’ or ‘Not Helpful’ among a larger number of user group.

“[Rating Impact] increases when a contributor rates a note before it has reached a status, and when their rating matches the status reached by the note. Impact decreases when a contributor rates a note opposite the status it later reaches.”

