Twitter Blue subscribers in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia now have access to the Edit button

Twitter Blue users in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand can now access the new Edit button, the company announced on Monday. US users, according to Twitter, will soon have access to the feature.

If you are a Blue subscriber in any of those countries, you can now edit your tweets for up to 30 minutes after posting. It is important to note that you can only edit your tweets five times within the 30-minute time period. It is not clear why the five times limit is being added, but this might not be unconnected with abuse—a kind of control measure. Once a tweet is corrected, a timestamp showcasing when it was edited will be added. People reading the tweet can tap on the label to view the edit history of the tweet.

test went well, Edit Tweet is now rolling out to Twitter Blue members in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand!



US coming soon pic.twitter.com/7NNPRC0t1I — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 3, 2022

On why it is adding an edit button, Twitter said “With Edit Tweet, we’re hoping to make Tweeting easier and more approachable, giving people more choice and control in how they express themselves and how they contribute to the many conversations happening on Twitter.”

The test in those countries is a prelude to a wider launch, though no exact date has been announced.

Recall that Twitter confirmed a couple of months ago that it was working on an edit button. You will be able to edit tweet, especially when you noticed one has been posted in error. This button will come in handy in a lot of ways—so, I expect it to be one feature that will make a lot of sense when released.

According to Jay Sullivan, Twitter’s head of consumer product, “edit” has been the most requested Twitter feature “for many years”.

“People want to be able to fix (sometimes embarrassing) mistakes, typos and hot takes in the moment. They currently work around this by deleting and tweeting again,” Sullivan said in a tweet thread.

The edit button allows you to edit a tweet previously posted. Unlike an undo button, it allows you to edit and make corrections on typos or rewrite or remove certain parts of your content.

One unreleased feature that has not been mentioned for a while despite being confirmed by Twitter is “Unmentioning.” Last April, Twitter confirmed that it is experimenting on an “unmentioning” feature. The unmentioning feature will allow users to remove themselves from conversations.

