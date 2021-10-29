Twitter Blue Subscribers Can Try New Features Early

Share the joy













They can try longer video uploads and pinned DMs.

Like being ahead of the curve?



Today, we’re rolling out Labs 🔬, giving you *early access* to some new features we’re building before everyone else like:

🔹 Pinned Conversations on iOS

🔹 Longer video uploads on desktop only



Here are some questions you might be asking: — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 27, 2021

Check Out New Features

Before rolling out its new features, Twitter will test them first. Twitter has found a new way to allow users to try the new features before everyone else. The company announced on Wednesday that its paid Twitter Blue subscribers will have early access to some of its latest features through the Labs banner.

This is similar to YouTube’s Labs features. That is, paid subscribers can access experimental products. Premium subscribers can test out pinned conversations on iOS. This feature lets users pin DM conversations to the top of the list by swiping on those DMs.

They can also upload longer video uploads from their computer. The video can be up to 10 minutes long. This is longer than the standard limit of 2 minutes. However, it has to be uploaded from a PC.

Users in Canada and Australia

If you live in Canada and Australia and are using Twitter on iOS, you can sign up for Twitter Blue. It means that this premium subscription isn’t widely accessible yet.

Twitter promised that Labs will be coming to more countries soon and Blue subscription will be available in various regions and accessible on Android and the web in the future.

Labs will get experimental features from the internal teams of the company. Doing so will allow the teams to obtain early data and feedback from users.

Because they are just experimental features, they are different by the time they are ready for release. That is if the company will decide to release them widely.

Cost of Blue Subscription

Users will have to pay $3 a month to get exclusive access to new, not-yet-released features. They also get to use folders to organize bookmarks and a reader mode.

The said subscription will also allow users to undo their tweets. This feature is the closest thing to the edit button, which has been requested by users for a long time now. The undo tweet will give you a countdown when you activate it. By default, you have 30 seconds to change your mind. After that time expires, your Tweet will appear on Twitter. But you can always lengthen the expiration window.

The free version of Twitter isn’t going away. However, Twitter Blue will allow subscribers a more creative Twitter experience.

For now, the features on Twitter Blue that aren’t available on the free version are limited. But subscribers can expect to enjoy more premium features as the company is learning what its subscribers want to have while they’re using Twitter.

As mentioned, Twitter Blue is only available on iOS. However, if you log into the same Twitter account for Android, you can still access some of those early features. However, the features aren’t optimized for Android. That’s why the company urged subscribers to use Twitter Blue on iOS to get the best experience.

Twitter won’t issue refunds on Twitter Blue subscriptions. But you can cancel it at any time.

It’s also important to note that Twitter Blue is not ads-free.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

