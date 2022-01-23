Twitter Blue launches NFT profile display

Share the joy













Twitter has finally launched its NFT profile display to subscribers to its Twitter Blue service who are using iOS, at least for now.

gm!



You asked (a lot), so we made it. Now rolling out in Labs: NFT Profile Pictures on iOS pic.twitter.com/HFyspS4cQW

— Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) January 20, 2022

Twitter Blue users can show their certified NFTs. The images have a direct link to the ownership data on OpenSea. This could limit unauthorized use of NFT. People who are not owners of the image will not get the hexagonal logo or linking options.

“Twitter is where people go to talk about things they care about, and often where people have their first experience with crypto and NFTs. We’re now seeing people use NFTs as a form of identity and self-expression, and as a way to join the thriving community and increasingly active conversation on Twitter. This new feature provides a seamless, user-friendly way for people on Twitter to verify their NFT ownership by allowing them to directly connect their crypto wallets to Twitter and select an NFT from their collection as their new profile picture,” explains Twitter.

Twitter Blue subscribers will see the NFT option in profile picture settings. You will be guided on how to link to your NFT.

You connect your crypto wallet. And this connects to your NFT collection. It creates a direct link between your image and ownership info.

Then it changes your profile image’s borders to a hexagon. This is also available in Twitter Spaces chats. When visitors tap the profile picture, they will see more info of the displayed image.

Twitter has long worked on the new display. The massive popularity of NFT profile images have reached its platform. Overall NFT sales in 2021 reached $24.9 billion. This was only $94.9 million in 2020. The market has exploded.

It is now common to see different colorful characters taking over the Twitter feed. Celebrities now have Bored Apes, CryptoPunks, cats, aliens, and more digital characters.

Truth is that not all users have access to Twitter Blue. Not all users will pay for the extra features. Many NFT profiles will not have the new hexagonal border or frame.

Still, NFT can help grow interest in Twitter Blue. And it could add more income stream for the company, as it continues to add exclusive features in the paid service.

Twitter has clarified that the NFT profile display will be available to all users in the future. For now, it is housed in Twitter Blue’s Labs, where experimental features are given in advance to subscribers.

