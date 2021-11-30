Twitter bans sharing of people’s videos and photos without their consent

Share the joy













Image Credit: CNET

Twitter has announced that it is banning the sharing of people’s videos and photos without their consent. The change was announced by the company today in a blog post. The aim is to prevent online harassment or invasion of people’s privacy. There will however, be exceptions for posts that are “shared in the public interest or add value to public discourse.”

Talking about exceptions, not all photos or videos will be removed—especially if it is in the interest of the public.

By this change, Twitter is expanding its existing private information policy to include “private media.” The existing privacy policy forbids users from publishing “other people’s private information, such as phone numbers, addresses, and IDs.”

Complaints, according to Twitter, will be evaluated based on the subject a video or picture, or someone representing them.

“We recognize that there are instances where account holders may share images or videos of private individuals in an effort to help someone involved in a crisis situation, such as in the aftermath of a violent event, or as part of a newsworthy event due to public interest value, and this might outweigh the safety risks to a person,” Twitter said in a blog post. Videos or photos may also be left online if traditional news outlets are covering it.

Today’s announcement is coming a day after Twitter announced some changes—with Parag Agrawal taking the place of Jack Dorsey as the new CEO. Dorsey confirmed via his Twitter page that he is stepping down as the company’s CEO.

Jack’s replacement Parag Agrawal was unanimously appointed as CEO and a member of the Board. Dorsey’s term as member of Board will expire at the 2022 meeting of stockholders; and until then, he remains a member.

Bret Taylor is now the new Chairman of the Board, succeeding Patrick Pichette who also will stay on the Board and continue to serve as chair of the Audit Committee.

“I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead,” said Dorsey.

Dorsey, 45, stepped down as Twitter CEO in 2008, but returned to the company seven years later. Lately, he has shown interest in cryptocurrencies; and his decision to step down may have to do with it.

