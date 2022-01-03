Twitter bans Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account over COVID-19 misinformation

Share the joy













Image Credit: nytimes

Twitter has permanently banned the account of Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account. This is not the first time the microblogging company is doing this in the last few days. A couple of days ago, Twitter suspended the account of prominent antivaxx campaigner Dr Robert Malone. Green, like Malone was suspended for spreading COVID-19 misinformation.

Greene’s official account is still available though, but his personal account is no longer accessible. Giving reasons for the action, Twitter said per The New York Times that Greene’s account was suspended for violating the company’s COVID-19 misinformation policies.

In the controversial tweet that got Greene’s account suspended, she tweeted falsely about “extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths.” She also added a misleading chart that pulled information from a government database of unverified raw data called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS. For the record, the VAERS contains a decade-old system that relies on self-reported cases from patients and health care officials.

Only a couple of days ago Twitter suspended the account of Dr Robert Malone, a prominent US antivaxx campaigner. Dr Malone who has over 500,000 followers, was suspended by the microblogging platform for spreading falsehood about the Pfizer mRNA vaccine.

Dr Malone who has become an outspoken critic of mass vaccine, was involved with the development of the mRNA technology some decades ago. It is not clear if he was booted out of Twitter by automation or by human.

Dr Malone’s argument against the jab is always centered on inadequate testing to warrant mass vaccination, especially in children.

Following his suspension, Dr Malone posted comments on his other social media pages, saying his suspension shows he “must have been on the mark, so to speak.”

Continuing, he said:

“It also means we lost a critical component in our fight to stop these vaccines being mandated for children and to stop the corruption in our governments, as well as the medical-industrial complex and pharmaceutical industries.”

Social media platforms have been up in arms against vaccine misinformation. Hundreds of false information is removed every day that fail to meet certain requirements—with vaccine misinformation constituting a reasonable percentage.

Despite his claims though, Dr Malone cannot be credited as the sole inventor of the mRNA technology. While it is current to say that he co-authored a paper on the tech as far back as the 80s, it was Dr. Katalin Karikó and Dr. Drew Weissman that are commonly credited with creating the technology, reports the Metro.

