Twitter bans Florida Republican candidate over tweet supporting killing of fed agents

A Florida Republican candidate, Luis Miguel has been banned by Twitter over a tweet encouraging the killing of federal agents, reports Florida Politics. Miguel’s threat tweet came on the heels of GOP hostility towards the FBI and IRS as a result of the federal raid on Mar-a-Lago and Congress’ recent move to tighten the noose on tax enforcement.

Miguel did not just stop at criticizing fed agents for the raid, he also called for armed violence against their employees.

“Under my plan, all Floridians will be able to shoot FBI, IRS, ATF, and all other federal troops ON SIGHT,” the message read. “Let freedom ring.”

Similar statement was found to have been posted by Miguel on his Facebook and Instagram pages. The posts on both his Facebook and Instagram pages, have however, been removed, while his profiles remain active as at the time of posting this.

Two years ago, Twitter announced a permanent ban on right-wing conspiracy theory also known as QAnon. The company said it would remove related topics from its trending pages and algorithm recommendations. It went further to add that it would rid its platform of all associated URLs, and permanently suspend any accounts tweeting about QAnon that had previously been suspended.

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. In line with this approach, this week we are taking further action on so-called ‘QAnon’ activity across the service,” the social media giant said via its official page.

The company said it would permanently suspend such accounts as part of measures to keep its platform safe for all “We will permanently suspend accounts Tweeting about these topics that we know are engaged in violations of our multi-account policy, coordinating abuse around individual victims, or are attempting to evade a previous suspension— something we’ve seen more of in recent weeks.”

QAnon, which sometimes is referred to as “the Storm,” is popularly known for its connection to Pizzagate, which is a baseless conspiracy that accused Hillary Clinton of running a sex trafficking ring out of a Washington D.C pizza place. The conspiracy, according to TechCrunch, “inspired an armed believer to show up to the pizza shop, where he fired a rifle inside the restaurant, though no one was injured.”

