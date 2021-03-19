Twitter asks users how to handle another Trump

Twitter has reached out to its users and ask the best plan of action about the next possible Trump. It has posted a blog saying it will start a consultation on how it must handle world leaders who break its rules.

Former US President Trump broke the social network’s rules many times. Yet, his account remained active and untouched until his presidency was nearly over.

Twitter announced in 2019 an exception for seated officials who break its rules.

“There are certain cases where it may be in the public’s interest to have access to certain Tweets, even if they would otherwise be in violation of our rules. On the rare occasions when this happens, we’ll place a notice – a screen you have to click or tap through before you see the Tweet – to provide additional context and clarity. We’ll also take steps to make sure the Tweet is not algorithmically elevated on our service, to strike the right balance between enabling free expression, fostering accountability, and reducing the potential harm caused by these Tweets […]”

“We will only consider applying this notice on Tweets from accounts that meet the following criteria. The account must: Be or represent a government/elected official, be running for public office, or be considered for a government position (i.e., next in line, awaiting confirmation, named successor to an appointed position); have more than 100,000 followers; and be verified.”

New consultation

Twitter has decided to go back to the drawing board and hear from users if it made the right approach.

“We want to hear from the public on whether or not they believe world leaders should be subject to the same rules as others on Twitter. And, should a world leader violate a rule, what type of enforcement action is appropriate.”

“Starting on March 19, we’ll be calling for responses to a public survey that will help inform the development of our policy framework […] The survey will close on Monday, April 12 at 5 p.m. PT […]”

“We want to serve the public conversation and allow the public to hear from and engage with leaders around the world. Ultimately, our aim is to have a policy that appropriately balances fundamental human rights and considers the global context in which we operate. We welcome your feedback and will keep you updated.”

Twitter may be collating responses. But we have yet to see if it will adhere to what most users will say. User views will be considered together with academics, human rights experts, and others.