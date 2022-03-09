Twitter adds new way for creators to track their earnings

Share the joy

Twitter has launched a new feature to help creators track their earnings on the platform. The “Creator Dashboard,” according to Twitter, will help you view your “earnings and track your Super Follow subscriptions over time.”

A tool like this will help you plan your content, give your followers the type of content they want, and evaluate your performance over a period. You will be able to access why your earnings are declining, and effectively tackle whatever issues involved.

Twitter said it is currently testing the Creator Dashboard with a handful of users on iOS. No roll out data has been announced yet, but that probably will not be long giving the fact that the test has been officially confirmed.

introducing the Creator Dashboard 🤩 a new way to help you view your earnings & track your Super Follow subscriptions over time



for now, we’re testing with some creators on iOS—can’t wait to hear what you think! pic.twitter.com/nOvxUbSpSY — Super Follows (@SuperFollows) March 8, 2022

Twitter finally rolled out the Super Follows feature last September. It is a feature that lets you charge for subscription. As a creator, you can set your tweets to go out to Super Followers only, and the tweets will appear in the timeline of those subscribers only. Creators can identify Super Followers by a badge that appears under their name when they reply to tweets.

As a Super Follow user, you can charge $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 a month, while earning can be as high as 97 percent of revenue generated from third-party fees until you reach a lifetime earnings of $50,000 across all Twitter monetization products. You can earn up to 80 percent of revenue after third-party fees.

Interested people who currently do not have the Super Follows feature can apply for a waitlist under the monetization tab in the Twitter app. Some of the conditions that you will need to meet to be eligible for a Super Follow account include: minimum of 10,000 followers, you must have tweeted at least 25 times in the last 30 days, you must reside in the US, comply with Twitter’s Super Follows policy, and be at least 18 years old.

A couple of weeks ago, Twitter updated its Super Follow feature with a new tab where creators can now see all interactions from their Super Followers. The new notifications tab is already rolling out to creators on iOS.

The new Super Follow tab will be visible on your profile for those who offer paid subscription. It is important to note that tweets in the tab will only be available to those who are subscribed to the account. The tab is available on both Twitter for mobile and web.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

