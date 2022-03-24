Twitter adds new in-app GIF maker tool on iOS

Share the joy

Twitter’s new in-app camera GIF maker feature has just rolled out on iOS. The feature allows users to create their own animated GIFs for posting to Twitter. The new GIF maker feature could be the best way to share GIFs to your timeline without having to upload a full video.

To create a new GIF, simply hit the big blue plus button, ta the picture icon in the compose window above the virtual keyboard, and then tap the camera icon. Make sure the GIF is selected below the shutter button, then tap the shutter button to create a short GIF or long-press the button to record a longer one.

You can make use of the arrow icons above the viewfinder to set the GIF to repeat from the start or to continually invert the playback direction for a “boomerang” effect. Once you are done with your creation, and feel satisfied with it, you can then go on to tweet it.

GIFs created cannot be saved on your phone, but can only be tweeted. It is also important to state that the in-app GIF maker is only available on iOS, with no word on when the Android version will become available.

Ok GIFs aren’t new but what *is new* is the option to capture your own using the in-app camera on iOS. pic.twitter.com/3Hl6q78e6s — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 22, 2022

In other news, Twitter is reportedly working on a new monetization tool that will enable creators to generate income from their content. The social media giant, according to Jane Manchun Wong, is testing a new “Award” option for tweets.

Jane, a reliable reverse engineer shared a new image showing what appears to be a gift icon in the lower tweet function bar. The image also includes a mic icon before Jane’s user name in the example. There appears to be a connection with Twitter’s Super Follows; though this is not clear now.

TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and Facebook, all have different virtual gift features for their creators. Twitter seems to be leaning towards supporting its creators more and more, and this appears to be a step in the right direction.

In its official reaction when asked to respond to the reported feature, Twitter per Social Media Today said:

“We’re always looking into new ways for people to engage with others on Twitter and don’t have further information to share at this time.”

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

