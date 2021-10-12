Twitter adds new features to Twitter Blue

Share the joy













Twitter Blue has been here for a while now. It promises to bring its subscribers new tweet features for a monthly fee. And initial tests have been running in Canada and Australia.

Now, Twitter seems ready to bring things up a notch.

App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi has found new Twitter Blue introduction screens that are still in development.

The updated Twitter Blue info cards gives us a glimpse of the new features:

Top Articles – Highlights the most-shared articles from the past 24 hours

– Highlights the most-shared articles from the past 24 hours Article Reader – This comes from a recent Twitter acquisition Scroll. It lets you read ad-free articles from different publications after paying your Twitter Blue fees.

– This comes from a recent Twitter acquisition Scroll. It lets you read ad-free articles from different publications after paying your Twitter Blue fees. Custom Navigation – It sets up Twitter navigation tabs for users. You can access this on the lower bar of the app.

– It sets up Twitter navigation tabs for users. You can access this on the lower bar of the app. Longer video uploads – This Blue enhancement gives you more space to upload long videos, and at a faster rate.

– This Blue enhancement gives you more space to upload long videos, and at a faster rate. Early Access to New features – Blue subscribers will have access to these features in beta mode, even ahead of the official launch.

The main lure to Twitter Blue was Undo Tweets. And the social network seemed adamant to draw in users who want an option to edit tweets.

If you find an error, you can simply delete the tweet and create a new one. In the case of Undo Tweets, you can edit older tweets and make corrections later. No need to redo the whole thing.

The other Twitter Blue features are basic. But they add more lure for potential subscribers, especially if it wants to expand to more countries.

The Scroll acquisition five months ago provides a way for users to read online articles without annoying ads.

Scroll used part of the money it generated from its subscribers to pay its content publishers. It was an equitable flow that supported content creators. And it improved the entire online reading experience.

Twitter Blue costs $3.49 CAD/$4.49 AUD. This is roughly around $3 USD per month. If Twitter can maintain the price tag of Blue down, and keep providing newer features, it may gain traction in the long run.

We have yet to hear if the social network will expand Twitter Blue to other regions. We will keep you posted as the updates become available.

