Twitter adds a dedicated tab for Super Follower interactions

Share the joy













Twitter has updated its Super Follow feature with a new tab where creators can now see all interactions from their Super Followers. The new notifications tab is already rolling out to creators on iOS.

Twitter enabled Super Follow now for all iOS users back in November few months after the feature was first launched. The feature will now allow iOS users to Super Follow select creators.

According to the Super Follows policy, users interested in the feature are required to be 18 or older, have at least 10,000 followers, and must have tweeted at least 25 times in the last 30 days. One they have been approved to use the feature; they must tweet a minimum of 25 tweets every 30 days.

new feature alert for creators, rolling out on iOS!



creators will now be able to see all their Super Follower interactions under the ‘notifications’ tab pic.twitter.com/Ruopkq7uAa — Super Follows (@SuperFollows) February 1, 2022

As a creator, you can earn up to 97 percent of revenue from your Super Follows subscription after in-app purchase fees, while Twitter takes the remaining 3 percent. Users who earn $50,000 can earn up to 80 percent of revenue after in-app purchase fees, while Twitter’s take increases to 20 percent of future earnings.

Android users will have access to the feature at a future date as Twitter continues to expand Super Follows.

As a Super Follows user, you can charge $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 a month, while earning can be as high as 97 percent of revenue generated from third-party fees until you reach a lifetime earnings of $50,000 across all Twitter monetization products. You can earn up to 80 percent of revenue after third-party fees.

The new Super Follow tab will be visible on your profile for those who offer paid subscription. It is important to note that tweets in the tab will only be available to those who are subscribed to the account. The tab is available on both Twitter for mobile and web.

As a creator, you can set your tweets to go out to Super Followers only, and the tweets will appear in the timeline of those subscribers only.

Lately, Twitter rolled out a new Community feature. At launch, the feature was only available to iOS, and web users; without much hint on when it will be open to Android users. That has now changed as the Communities feature is now accessible to Android users.

According to Twitter, the latest version of the Android app brings support for Communities. It means Android users can now access the feature same way as users on other OS.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

