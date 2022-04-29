Twitter adds 12 Million users, reports weaker revenue

Share the joy

Twitter has released its latest performance update. With an Elon-Musk takeover pending, it changed its approach from its usual quarterly reports.

“In light of the proposed transaction with Mr. Musk, as is customary during the pendency of an acquisition, Twitter will not be hosting a conference call, issuing a shareholder letter, or providing financial guidance in conjunction with its first quarter 2022 earnings release. For further detail and discussion of our financial performance please refer to our upcoming quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022,” explains Twitter.

The report has no graphics of the company’s performance. You will only see raw numbers in text. Although less interesting, the data remains the same.

Twitter’s average daily active user count has increased to 229 million from 217 million in Q4. It has a better growth momentum than the last two reports.

Despite its ban in Russia, Twitter has admitted its miscounting of mDAU stats for two years due to an error.

“In March of 2019, we launched a feature that allowed people to link multiple separate accounts together in order to conveniently switch between accounts. An error was made at that time, such that actions taken via the primary account resulted in all linked accounts being counted as mDAU. This resulted in an overstatement of mDAU from Q1’19 through Q4’21,” explains Twitter.

The company also provided a table on how far off its mDAU counts have been as due to the oversight.

It overstated its user counts by an average of two million because of it.

In terms of revenue, Twitter brought in $1.2 billion for the quarter. It is an increase of 16% over the past year. It did not meet expectations due to the effect of the war in Ukraine.

Twitter says subscription and data licensing revenues reached $94 million. This is a 31% drop year-on-year.

The company notes that the pending acquisition by Musk has not provided any forward-looking guidance.

