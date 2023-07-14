Twitter Ad Sharing Has Started Only for Verified Creators

Share the joy

Twitter Ad Sharing

On Thursday, the company stated that select content creators would be eligible for ad sharing. That is, they get a portion of the ad revenue that Twitter earns.

Ad sharing is common on social media. It refers to the practice of distributing or promoting ads through social media platforms by sharing them with a broader audience. It involves individuals, organizations, or businesses sharing sponsored content or ads by advertisers on their profiles or pages.

Twitter said that thousands of dollars in payouts have been made to users. It has sparked celebrations for Elon Musk who bought the platform last year.

According to Twitter, the highest payout was made to Billy Markus, the co-founder of Dogecoin. But he is known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto.

“We want to make sure you can benefit from your posts as a Creator, and this is yet another step towards that goal. You will receive your share via the Strip account you used to register for Creator Subscriptions in the next 72 hours.” – Twitter

The company added that the creator must have more than 5 million Twitter impressions every month for the last 3 months to be eligible.

Many creators said that they are pleased with the amount they received. It was more than they expected. For them, the amount keeps creators happy and engaged with the platform.

The announcement was made shortly after Meta launched Threads. It is a new platform that can be a top rival of Twitter. The reason for this is that it targets users who are critical of Twitter and Elon Musk since he acquired it.

Threads — a Rival

Last week, Mark Zuckerberg stated that Threads reached 10 million sign-ups within just seven hours of launching. Threads are similar to Twitter. You can write a post, repost a post, quote a post, or like a post. The post has a limit of up to 500 characters. But you can include photos, links, and videos that can be five minutes long. Yes, it mimics Twitter.

Before Threads was launched, Twitter announced restrictions on its users. That is, they are now limited to the number of posts they can view a day. Elon Musk decided to put limits to address data scraping and system manipulation.

Because of how it works, Twitter threatened to sue Meta over threads. The company accused Meta of poaching former employees just to create this new platform. So, after Meta launched Threads, a lawyer at Twitter sent a letter to Mark accusing him of unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets.

Could Threads win? It was a trending topic on Twitter when it launched. It may win considering that it is backed by Meta. Thus, it has a massive user base. Furthermore, it has unlimited funding. The new platform makes it easier for influencers and political figures who utilize several platforms by being interoperable.

But we all know that various factors make a platform a success. These would include users, current events, and tools. Its long-term success will depend on who frequently uses the platform.

