Twitter acquires Threader to compile tweet threads into a readable format

Twitter has announced its acquisition of Threader. This app allows users to gather and share tweet threads using a more readable format. It can be done by tweeting ‘@threader_app compile’ in one of the thread replies.

For instance, if you tweet through the Threader app, it gives you a compiled text chain of the thread. You can read this and share with others for more value in longer tweeted communications.

Twitter recently released a similar feature into its paid subscription Twitter Blue. The Threader team helped with the development of Blue.

Relax while Reader turns those long Threads into a more beautiful reading experience pic.twitter.com/v5thmTfGcz

— Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) November 9, 2021

Twitter also announced the launch an updated version of its API. It will facilitate a more open platform for developers. And it eliminates the restrictions that Twitter put in place and blocked it.

Third, we’re removing policy terms that hindered innovation. We know that when you build solutions for people who use Twitter, you often have to replicate some of the features that already exist on Twitter✍️

— Amir Shevat (@ashevat) November 15, 2021

It entails that Twitter will not block these usage and functions. The acquisition may mean further development of Twitter’s thread reading integration and management.

The best way for Twitter to manage this is to create the best, native versions of third-party apps and tools.

Twitter can also win in analytics. Its updated Twitter Blue offering comes with more valuable, handy features. The social network could round them out further with better analytics tools and options. This builds trust to invest for social media marketers and analysts.

The expansion of Twitter Blue has been getting positive responses. It opens new paths to expand the program in the future.

The Threader app will shut down on December 15. If you want to download your Threads before that, now is the time to act.

