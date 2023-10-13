Twitch’s Streamer Ban Feature – Banned Users Can’t Watch Streams

Share the joy

Streamer Ban Feature of Twitch

If you are a Twitch streamer, then this post will make you ecstatic. The platform just launched its streamer ban feature that will finally prevent banned users from watching your streams. This is part of the company’s anti-harassment feature.

This feature was first announced in August. There are tools that could prevent banned users from participating in your stream’s chat. They have been around for years. But before this feature, you could not prevent those banned users from watching your streams.

You can enable this feature by simply toggling it in the moderation settings of your Creator Dashboard. This is in response to community feedback. In August, the company stated that the first step to handle harassment issues on the platform is to ban unwanted viewers.

Banning Users

However, banning users involves preventing users from watching your streams. It does not, however, ban the IP address. In that case, the banned user can just sign up using a new username and a new email address.

The company just launched it. However, not all streamers can use it. It could take a while before every user can enable it. If you are lucky enough, you can get it a bit sooner.

Harassment on Twitch

Like on many other online platforms, harassment on Twitch can be attributed to various factors and is influenced by a combination of social, technological, and community dynamics.

The company has experienced significant growth in recent years, with more users and content creators joining the platform. This increased user base can lead to a higher incidence of harassment incidents.

Many users on Twitch can remain anonymous or use pseudonyms, which can embolden some individuals to engage in harassment without fear of real-world consequences.

Ensuring effective moderation on a platform as large as Twitch can be challenging. Inadequate moderation can allow harassers to thrive, which can create a hostile environment for others.

Some gaming and content communities on Twitch have developed reputations for being toxic. It can lead to increased harassment within those spaces.

Harassers may use emotes, symbols, or other forms of coded language to harass users. It makes it difficult for automated moderation tools to detect and address the issue effectively.

Streamers especially those who are not established or well-known can be more vulnerable to harassment. They may not have the resources or tools to protect themselves effectively.

Some users believe that reporting harassment will not result in meaningful consequences. As a result, they may be less likely to report it, allowing harassers to continue their behavior.

Women and individuals from marginalized communities often experience higher rates of harassment on platforms like Twitch. Gender-based harassment, in particular, remains a significant issue.

Controversial or divisive content can attract harassment as viewers and creators engage in heated discussions or attacks based on different opinions. Twitch has taken steps to address these issues. They have implemented stricter policies against harassment and hate speech. It also increased its moderation efforts. The new streamer ban feature may help empower streamers to better control their communities.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

