Twitch Updates Username Policy: Hard Drugs are Banned

Twitch wants to curb harassment.

New Twitter Policy About Usernames

To minimize harassment and hateful conduct, Twitch updated its username policy this week.

With the new rules, users can no longer utilize usernames that refer to sexual acts, genitalia, arousal, and fluids.

It also bans usernames that refer to hard drugs. However, marijuana, alcohol, and tobacco are allowed.

The change may have been triggered by a trend or something else. For the company, usernames matter.

“They’re your textual avatar in chat and a crucial piece of channel branding for Creators. Usernames are searchable and have site-wide visibility. Given their usage across Twitch channels, we believe they must be held to a universal and higher standard than other places people express themselves — like chat, for instance.”

Twitch has already removed many offensive usernames under the new policy. The company believes that the updated policy will help in establishing a stronger standard to cultivate an inclusive community.

To enforce this policy, Twitch introduces “a tiered enforcement approach.” This method enables the community members to adjust their usernames to meet the new guidelines.

Thus, if the existing usernames violate the Community Guidelines, the company will issue indefinite suspensions. The user will have to reset the username.

On the other hand, if the existing username violates the new policy but not the wider Guidelines, the account will just be flagged or locked until it is changed.

Tool to Change Username

The company has built a tool just for this purpose. That is, users can change their username while still maintaining their account history. After changing their username, they can resume using Twitch with the same account.

In summer, Twitch temporarily suspended two popular creators after they staged yoga ASMR streams. The company’s moderators believed that they violated the platform’s content policy.

Then, earlier in 2021, the platform created the Pools, Hot tubs, and Beaches category to respond to complaints from advertisers about appearing alongside those live streams.

Twitch users have a few weeks to change their names. After March 1, the enforcement of this updated policy starts.

“We understand creating a new username and branding takes time and effort. So, we won’t be enforcing the new guidelines until March 1, 2022, to allow Creators to adapt without interrupting their channels.”

Unfortunately, Twitch has taken too long to create this guideline. Users are hoping that this new policy will also help in curbing harassment, particularly hate raids.

Last year, the platform introduced a range of new features to tackle hate raiding. One of the features includes the ability for streamers to restrict chat commenting to users with phone verified accounts.

The raid feature was designed to enable streamers to redirect viewers watching the broadcast to a target channel to make it easier to share audiences. But malicious users started exploiting it. They set up dummy accounts to flood the chats of marginalized streamers.

Even though Twitch has made efforts to address these issues, many of its streamers are still not happy with the lack of meaningful response.

