Twitch Sues Users Over Hate Raids on Black and LGBTQ Streamers

Twitch is trying to resolve harassment issues on its platform.

The streaming platform, Twitch, is taking legal action against some of its users who are targeting users based on gender, sexual orientation, and race. Wired reported that Twitch filed suit against two users who are using the platform to send hateful messages to a streamer’s chat.

The hateful messages target people of color and users who belong to the LGBTQ community.

Twitch Users

On September 1, a great number of streamers avoided the platform to support other streamers who have been the target of hate raids.

During the boycott, Twitch had 3.4 million viewers, according to the Washington Post. Compared to the same day the past week, it was less than 400,000 users. But the day after the boycott, the platform was back to business.

But not all Twitch stars were fascinated by the boycott. Some of them said that even though they supported the goals of the movement, they believe that it didn’t have enough support from popular Twitch streamers to succeed.

The boycott might have pushed the platform to explore options against those spreading hateful messages.

Twitch is hoping that the lawsuit would reveal the identity of those users who are attacking and exploiting other streamers.

It may also discourage them from taking similar hateful behaviors to other platforms. The suit may, hopefully, end these vile attacks against Twitch streamers.

Minimizing Abuse on the Platform

The company has been trying to curb abuse on its platform. But it failed. However, this case might put a stop to those streamers after they evaded several attempts to ban them from using the platform.

Twitch has already banned thousands of users over the past weeks. But two actors continue to find ways to evade the ban. And they don’t intend to stop.

The company has used significant resources to prevent and fight hate raids. It’s also educating streamers who have been victims of those hateful messages on how to control their chats.

Despite the legal effort of Twitch, the majority of its users still question the company’s commitment to protecting its users against hate raids.

Since its inception in 2011, the company has struggled to fight harassment on this platform.

Last year, some of its users accused other streamers, who are popular in the community, of sexually harassing and assaulting them. However, Twitch continued to support those popular streamers.

Twitch streamers want Twitch to do better against hate raids.

In addition to the lawsuit, Twitch has also provided tools to assist streamers against viewers who are spreading hateful messages. For now, the company can’t divulge details about those bad actors because they could just utilize that information to inform their future tactics.

Streamers who have been doxed in a few cases want more than what Twitch is doing. For them, the company is just doing a vague blanket statement.

The number of users on Twitch is dwindling considering the beginning of the school year. Then, two of its major streamers departed and opted for YouTube.

This year, Twitch announced that it was going to ban people who harass other streamers offline and on other services.

