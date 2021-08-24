Twitch Streamers are Boycotting the Platform to Protest Hate Raids

Share the joy













#ADayOffTwitch campaign is rolling out on September 1.

Twitch streamers are stepping away from the site for one day. They are boycotting the platform to support those users affected by hate raids.

What are Hate Raids?



Hate raids are from groups of malicious accounts that send dummy and bot accounts to flood a streamer’s chat with abuse. The raids target users from marginalized communities.

On Monday, users started to post their experiences. They used the hashtag #TwitchDoBetter.

Those who are affected by the hate raids are upset by how the platform handled the situation. Twitch didn’t seem to do anything to correct the issue.

#TwitchDoBetter isn’t just a protest against the harassment but also the unfavorable pay split.

According to Vanessa, who has participated in the said hashtag:

“Every marginalized identity creator I know has at least one story, baseline, even if they don’t stream regularly. The thing that’s most terrifying is that the hate is aimed at all of us equally. Size, frequency, status — none of it matters. They look out for the marginalized identity and go to work.”

Twitch responded to the #TwitchDoBetter campaign. It acknowledged the issues. On Twitter, it stated:

“We’ve seen a lot of conversation about botting, hate raids, and other forms of harassment targeting marginalized creators. You’re asking us to do better, and we know we need to do more to address these issues. That includes an open and ongoing dialogue about creator safety.”

The company also provided details on the actions it would take to stop the abuse. The service explained that it has identified a vulnerability in its proactive filters. It has also provided an update to resolve the issue and detect hate speech on the platform.

Furthermore, Twitch promised to introduce a feature that can improve account verification and detect channel-live ban evasion.

Streamers said that they are happy that finally, the platform responded. Unfortunately, the changes that Twitch has promised didn’t significantly change the situation.

Although the platform introduced more defined terms of service at the start of the year, users are still disappointed. But they are optimistic that the platform would respond better.

Through a day off Twitch, protesters are hoping that platform would know that the users are being abused on Twitch. They are hoping that the company would reach out to marginalized creators.

Twitch continues to work on its evasion detection and account improvements. It’s been asking streamers to report incidents of attacks. Nevertheless, the company has not acted more effectively to combat the hateful attacks on the platform.

The protest gained enough attention on Twitter and received more than 7000 likes. One of the Twitch streamers also set up a Discord server as a safe place for people who wish to speak about hate raids.

Currently, Twitch has not provided a specific date on when it will release the improvements on the platform to minimize hateful content.

The streamers who are involved in the protest hope the increased pressure will push Twitch to release its tools. They are also expecting that Twitch will provide a solution for its creators.

