Twitch Streamer Ludwig is Moving to YouTube Gaming

Twitch has lost another huge streamer to YouTube.

Ludwig Leaving Over 3 Million Followers on Twitch

Ludwig Ahgren, a popular Twitch streamer with 3.1 million followers, is best known for his month-long subathon.

But he’s leaving his millions of Twitch followers when he signed a deal with YouTube Gaming.

In addition to his 3.1 million followers, he also gained more than 27,000 subscribers.

Although he’ll be leaving behind his over 3 million followers on Twitch, he won’t be starting from scratch on YouTube. Currently, he has managed to gain 2 million subscribers.

Ludwig is the latest Twitch streamer to move to YouTube. In August, Ben DrLupo Lupo also moved to YouTube Gaming. Lupo signed a deal worth millions of dollars per year. Another Twitch streamer, Tim Betar also jumped to YouTube. He left behind the 7 million followers he has gained on the said platform. Before he moved to YouTube Gaming, though, he has already amassed 3.8 million subscribers.

These popular Twitch streamers are jumping ships. But is YouTube Gaming more popular?

This infographic shows that Twitch has more hours watched in the first quarter of this year than YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming combined. Viewership on Twitch has reached an all-time high in the first quarter. The Amazon-owned platform experienced the largest boost in hours streamed since the pandemic started.

Experts said that the popularity of Twitch is the result of its Just Chatting category. It accounts for 12% of all streams watched on Twitch.

Even though Twitch has more viewership, these streamers have seen more opportunities with Google’s platform through exclusivity deals.

Why Ludwig is Switching Platforms?

Ludwig has earned enormous among of money through his subathons. However, Ludwig was never treated differently from other streamers. He said YouTube treated him better that led him to approve the exclusive deal. He noted that YouTube is more flexible with some types of requests. Furthermore, YouTube has been adding different features recently while it listened to community feedback.

Another reason for his move to YouTube is that Ludwig can create different types of content with YouTube. On Twitch, he needed to stream every day. Otherwise, he would be losing a lot of revenue. With YouTube, he will have more freedom to pursue different projects while still maintaining a constant revenue stream.

Ludwig’s announcement that he’s moving to YouTube Gaming was found to be less diplomatic. In this video, you can see him driving a purple car that explodes (which represents Twitch. He jumps in a red car, which embodies YouTube, to get home again. He talked about music streaming rights as the clip closes.

Some people find the video a bit harsh considering that Ludwig but his empire on Twitch. However, you can’t blame him for doing such a video given Twitch’s recent woes when it comes to copyright.

But as mentioned, the exclusivity deal with YouTube Gaming might be more lucrative than Twitch has offered him. YouTube has been throwing serious money at its creators to make them sign an exclusive deal. By attracting big names in streaming, YouTube is hoping it could cut Twitch’s dominance in this space.

